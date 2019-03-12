Producer Graem Luis (nee Geen), of Blind Alley Entertainment, a Vancouver and Kelowna based company, has returned home to help boost the film industry in Kelowna. photo: contributed

Kelowna born producer looks to bring more films to Kelowna

Kelowna could see as many as 3 movies being filmed in the next year

Kelowna could be the backdrop of as many as three feature films.

Producer Graem Luis (nee Geen), of Blind Alley Entertainment, a Vancouver and Kelowna based company, has returned home to help boost the film industry in Kelowna.

“(Kelowna) has done a number of featured films here but one of the things the industry really needs here is a series to give some stability,” said Luis.

Luis says he is hoping to help provide longevity to the industry in Kelowna and draw back some of the talent that has moved either to California or Vancouver in hopes of making it to the big screen.

READ MORE: Okanagan city potential backdrop for ‘big studio’ film

One of the films he is scouting for is an action thriller that is also filmed in Afghanistan.

“In Kelowna there is a very unique look that you don’t find in other parts of the world, and the biggest attraction is that it’s not super busy here and people still get excited about the industry (when filming),” he said.

Luis has not yet confirmed that the films will be shot in Kelowna however he says there is a very strong chance that there will be film crews rolling into town in the next 18 months.

READ MORE: Okanagan film industry brings in $32 million

There have been movie or TV shoots going every week in B.C. in 2019, though no full feature movies until April.

Last year, film production in the valley brought in an estimated $31,845,000 of economic activity.

A total of 452 movies were shot in B.C. in the fiscal year of 2017/2018, which included more than 450 producers and businesses, and more than 60,000 workers.

The nearly $3.5 billion contribution to the provincial economy from the film industry includes physical production, visual effects and animation.

-With files from Roger Knox, Vernon Morning Star

