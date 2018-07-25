Kelowna entrepreneurs share their F*ck Ups on stage

An event that lets audiences peak behind the curtain of Kelowna’s entrepreneurs success and hear about the failures that made them the business savvy titans they are today.

Four entrepreneurs will sit in the hot seat and share the biggest mistake they have made professionally and take questions from the audience during the second Kelowna F*ck Up Nights Vol. 2 hosted by the Kelowna Innovation Centre.

“People are tired of going to those panels where an extremely successful person sits on stage and talks about how they made however many millions and are completely un-relateable,” Leslie Thomson, organizer said. “People often share their successes but, there is something about sharing failure instead, that helps people learn from each other, it’s more genuine.”

The first volume of four was hosted in May and Thomson says it was a hit due to the vulnerability and honesty of the speakers. The unique networking event allows guests to mingle, drink, and share the lessons they have learned from their professional mistakes.

”I want to make sure we keep the guests diverse, not just all white men. We want to have themes to each event to keep it fresh and interesting and partner with other companies,” Thomson said.

For the volume three in fall, Thomson has been working alongside Kelowna based Purppl, for a social enterprise theme.

“This is a global movement, and it is really catching on, people are seeing it and are drawn in because this event is different,” Thomson said.

Tomorrow; Charity Gerbrandt, vice president at Carebrook Technologies and founder of CJOYC, Markku Luopa, Graphic Designer and founder of Okanagan Lifestyle Apparel, Wes Forgione, lawyer and entrepreneur, along with, Josh Fraser, CEO of Data Nerds will take the stage.

The event on Thursday is sold out, but there are two more events this year to watch for, follow their Facebook for information about the next shows.

