Kelowna performing arts centre inches closer to reality

The city is looking for consultants for a feasibility study for a KCT replacement

Kelowna Community Theatre has been empty since mid-March of 2020. (File photo)

The City of Kelowna is looking to gauge the feasibility of a new performing arts centre, according to a Kelowna non-profit.

Citizens for a New Performing Arts Centre in Kelowna said they are excited to hear the city is looking for consultants to carry out a study to see just how the sizable project could move forward. The non-profit’s president Patricia Ainslie said it’s a promising step toward the right direction.

“We’re absolutely delighted about this development because it signals that the city is serious about seeing this essential project move forward,” Ainslie said.

“This is an extremely important and promising step.”

The City of Kelowna put out a call for interested consultants or firms who might be qualified to carry out the feasibility study.

“The city has previously set aside up to $100,000 to examine the funding and related issues associated with building a new performing arts centre,” according to the Friends of KPAC’s statement.

The city’s goal is to find options and recommendations, and how financially feasible it would be to build a new performing arts centre.

Interested parties can bid for the opportunity until April 14.

