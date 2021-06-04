Teigen Gayse is a country music artist from Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Kelowna singer in Top 100 for CBC Music talent search

Teigen Gayse is in the Top 100 out of 2,500 country-wide entries

Kelowna singer-songwriter Teigen Gayse is almost at the top, and she needs the community’s support to get there.

Gayse said it all started when her producer told her about the CBC Music Toyota Searchlight 2021, a national talent search. When she threw her name in the running and her song I Don’t Wanna Fall In Love Anymore, she didn’t expect to make it this far.

“I made it through the first round which is really cool. There were over 2,500 I believe and I made it into the Top 100. It’s so amazing,” she said.

The talent search is partly based on fan votes as well as based on feedback from a panel of judges.

“It’s almost a team effort between the fans and the judges. And, it’s just nice to know that you want your support team to vote for you, but there are also judges listening to you so it’s fair and won’t just favour who’s popular out there.”

“What a great opportunity for artists because there are so many talented artists out there and talent searches like this can really make a difference for us,” she said.

She added she’s excited to be in it and to be well on her way but to help her get through the second round and into the Top 10, she needs votes.

“Please vote, it’s easy and it will only take you two seconds but those two seconds will mean so much to me,” she said.

“For those who are supporting me, I’m so overjoyed and it means the world to me.”

The winner of the talent search will receive a grand prize package that will help build out the artist’s music career, which will include a five-day residency at Studio Bell with access to recording studios and professionals. Top Five acts will also receive prizes to help kickstart their music journey.

Voting ends on June 8 at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 PST). To support Gayse, vote for her through her competition page.

Follow her music through Instagram and YouTube.

Most Read