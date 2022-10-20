Kelowna singer-songwriter to release album dealing with social unease and justice

‘I Know I Wear Dead People’s Clothes’ is available on all platforms on Friday, Oct. 28

Kelowna’s Janel Rae has a new album on the way.

After releasing her last album in February, she’s set to release her third studio album (and second in eight months) later this month.

Her newest album, titled ‘I Know I Wear Dead People’s Clothes’ deals with social unease and global justice as well as a clear-sighted rage and personal grief.

The nine song album was also written and produced by Rae, who graduated from Kelowna Secondary School in 2017.

Rae released her first album in 2020.

‘I Know I Wear Dead People’s Clothes’ is available on all platforms on Friday, Oct. 28.

