The new animated music video for Robbie G and DAX’s song “I Got The People With Me” is set in Kelowna. (Ok Valley Entertainment)

Kelowna stars in animated music video

Ok Valley Entertainment brought together Canadian artists Robbie G and DAX for the music video

Kelowna has served as a backdrop for numerous shoots before. This time, it stars in an animated music video.

The video features Canadian artists Robbie G and DAX. Robbie G has filmed videos in the Okanagan before and has recently moved from Guelph to Kelowna. DAX, originally from Ottawa, has recently moved to California.

The two were on tour before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and came together to record the song “I Got The People With Me”.

“It’s great to see Canadian artists come together,” Robbie G said.

“DAX has always been an inspiration of mine since I first heard his music. His attention to detail and work ethic are outstanding. It was a pleasure to work with him in the studio and on the road at the shows.”

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Robbie G knew he wouldn’t be able to come down to the U.S. to film with DAX. Ok Valley Entertainment founder Matt Atkinson said that was when they knew they had to think outside the box.

“This is a huge song and a great opportunity to showcase Canadian artists while combining the elements of Kelowna, B.C. as well as the beauty of California, bringing it all together,” he said.

“It’s always fun to be creative with music video concepts. We were able to use the animation in ways you normally can’t film. Creating the animations for this video was a great experience.”

To watch the animated music video, click here.

READ: Shuswap dragon boaters honour teammate’s cancer-fighting accomplishments

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Roots and Blues online festival live tonight on Black Press Media

Just Posted

Kelowna man convicted of not paying taxes after turbulent trial

Man claims he doesn’t meet the definition of a ‘person’ under the federal Income Tax Act

Wildfire detected near Wood Lake

A water bomber reportedly took off from Penticton and is on the way to Lake Country

Accused in Kelowna’s 2018 Canada Day killing granted bail more than 1.5 years later

Esa Carriere was stabbed to death during the Canada Day fireworks in downtown Kelowna in 2018

Nakusp and Westbank First Nation groups meet to discuss regional partnerships

New Nakusp sawmill, restoration of old youth centre were some topics of discussion

Expect delays and one-lane traffic along Highway 33

Repaving is underway along Highway 33 and Big White Road

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Protesters showcase massive old yellow cedar as Port Renfrew area forest blockade continues

9.5-foot-wide yellow cedar measured by Ancient Forest Alliance campaigners in Fairy Creek watershed

Taking dog feces and a jackhammer to neighbourhood dispute costs B.C. man $16,000

‘Pellegrin’s actions were motivated by malice …a vindictive, pointless, dangerous and unlawful act’

Two people dead after Highway 1 collision west of Kamloops

Two-vehicle accident closed Trans-Canada Highway for more than five hours

Racist stickers at Keremeos pub leaves group uneasy and angry

The ‘OK’ hand gesture is a known hate-symbol

VIDEO: World responds to B.C. girl after pandemic cancels birthday party

Dozens of cards and numerous packages were delivered to six-year-old Charlie Manning

Shuswap dragon boaters honour teammate’s cancer-fighting accomplishments

Friends Abreast team provides special recognition outside Salmon Arm hospital

Most Read