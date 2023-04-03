Kelowna’s Denim on the Diamond reveals 2023 music lineup

Denim on the Diamond will be headlined by Nate Smith and Bryce Vine (Contributed).

The lineup for the much anticipated Denim on the Diamond music festival has been revealed.

Thick as Thieves Entertainment announced the artists headlining the Labour Day weekend event at their sold out multi-day music festival Altitunes up at Big White over the weekend.

In what will be its fifth year in Kelowna, Denim on the Diamond 2023 will feature country singer Nate Smith as the headliner on Saturday, Sept. 1. Smith’s song Whiskey on You, recently topped the U.S. and Canadian charts for seven weeks.

Headlining Friday night will be hit maker Bryce Vine. His top song, Drew Barrymore, has over 300 million streams on Spotify and he has three songs that have gone platinum (one million hits).

Other notable supporting acts include MacKenzie Porter, who spent six weeks at number one on the U.S. charts with Thinkin ‘Bout You, and Rêve, a rising star who recently won the 2023 Juno for Dance Recording of the Year.

Josh Ross, a rising Canadian country music star with two top 10 hits and Preston Pablo, who won Breakthrough Artist of the Year at this year’s Juno’s, will also be performing.

Mo Lowda & The Humble, Raquel Cole, Griffen Palmer, 538ST, Dawson Gray, Mitch Zorn and Julia Waters round out the acts for the two-day festival.

“Denim has sold out the past four years, and I think this line-up is the most dynamic we’ve had to date,” said co-owner of Thick as Thieves Entertainment Kurt Jory. “Lots of different genres and performers at the top of their game, something for everyone and most importantly – a weekend reconnecting with friends.”

The event includes games, food truck, local drinks and live entertainment in downtown Kelowna at King’s Stadium.

Tickets are on sale and you can get them at denimonthediamond.com.

