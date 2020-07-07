Matthew Presidente is a music artist from Vancouver, B.C. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s Friends of Dorothy to host LGBT2Q+ live music acts

Matthew Presidente and Pedwell are on the bill for July 7 and 8

After COVID-19 put a halt to most live music events, Kelowna’s Friends of Dorothy Lounge is hosting two nights of live music on July 7 and 8.

We are beyond excited to welcome @mattyprez and @pedwellrock at #fodlounge on July 7th (yes, that's tonight!!) and July 8th 🌟⁠ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⁠ We might be SOLD OUT for tomorrow's event already but you can RESERVE FOR TONIGHT or live stream the whole event and watch it from home at @unicornlivestream.⁠ 🦄 PS: There will be no live streams for tonight's show. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⁠ Tickets are $15 at the door.

B.C. music artists ‘Matthew Presidente’ and ‘Pedwell’ are scheduled to take the stage at the lounge as part of QUSIC, an online music series that focuses on showcasing the talents of emerging LGBT2Q+ artists.

Presidente is a Vancouver-based queer musician who performs rock, pop and singer-songwriter music.

He has independently recorded and released 6 full-length albums and has been involved in a wide range of musical collaborations and performances,” according to rebelliousunicorns.com.

A local Metro Vancouver resident, Presidente was raised in Tsawwassen, where he began playing piano at 10 years old. Since then he has gone on to master guitar and percussion but considers himself a piano player by trade.

Bradley Pedwell (he/him/his) is a singer/songwriter from Vancouver BC that mixes rock, folk, and hip-hop to create a captivating blend of acoustic rock. Pedwell’s heavy 90s influence combined with his passionate rock vocal often results in comparisons to artists like Everlast and Matchbox 20 – whilst Pedwell agrees, he insists his sound is “Definitively Vancouver.”

The two artists will be playing to a sold-out show on Wednesday, but tickets can still be bought for Tuesday night’s show for $15 at the show.

The Wednesday, June 8 show can also be streamed here.

Most Read