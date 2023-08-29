Kelowna’s OK Corral hosts the Stop and Step Wildfire Fundraiser

Two Kelowna musicians who were the voices behind the Healthcare Heroes song written during the COVID pandemic for first responders, are back again organizing a country music fundraiser for wildfire relief.

The Stop and Step Wildfire Fundraiser is being put on by Jim and Kim Rhindress, at the OK Corral in Kelowna on Sept. 29.

“We stood on the beach and watched in horror as the fire jumped from hill to hill destroying homes and our beautiful forests,” said Kim. “I was telling my son in Ontario how helpless we were feeling as many of our friends were evacuated and he suggested we do a fundraiser.”

Doors will open at 7 p.m., with former contestant of The Voice, Germany Norm Strauss opening the night with his acoustic duo Mr. and Mrs. Strauss. BCCMA winner Ben Klick takes the stage at 8:15 p.m. with his band to start the dancing. People’s Choice Okanagan finalist Rhindress band keeps the dance floor going at 9:30 p.m. and Canada’s Got Talent contestant Michael Daniels band closes from 10:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Three special items will be selected for live auction between band sets and guests can enjoy a silent auction, photo booth and door prizes and Door Prizes as well as a food truck Leroy’s Street Eats will be on location.

“Everyone involved is a volunteer,” said Kim.

“It is heartwarming to see the generosity of our community when people have the chance to give,” added Jim.

Every dollar raised goes to the Central Okanagan Foundation a registered nonprofit endowment since 1977 providing community funds to Peachland, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country. Tax receipts are available upon request through the Central Okanagan Foundation.

