The KIDZ BOP Kids are bringing their interactive family-friendly concert experience to Penticton on March 7, 2020. (Submitted photo)

Kidz Bop bring their world tour to Penticton

Kidz Bop will perform some of today’s biggest global pop hits at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Kidz Bop, featuring songs sung by kids for kids, have announced their first-ever headlining Canadian tour which will have a stop in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Kidz Bop Kids, Billboard Magazine’s number one Kids’ Artist for nine consecutive years, are bringing their interactive family-friendly concert experience to Penticton on March 7, 2020.

After successful amphitheater shows this summer, The Kidz Bop kids will perform some of today’s biggest global pop hits live on stage.

The concert boasts outstanding set design, costumes, exciting choreography and tons of surprises. Dads even have the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage during the Daddy Dance Off.

Kidz Bop 40 will feature today’s biggest hits including Truth Hurts, Senorita,and Old Town Road. On Nov. 15, Kidz Bop will release the new album in the UK and Canada as well.

Kidz Bop has sold over 20 million albums and generated over three billion streams since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart — only three artists in history (The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Barbra Streisand) have had more Top 10 albums.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m.

