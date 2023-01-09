Kim Mitchell continues his Rock ‘n’ Roll duty to open Penticton Peach Fest

Kim Mitchell will continue his Rock ‘n’ Roll duty in Penticton this summer as the headliner for the opening night of the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 9.

“Thanks to the sponsorship of Peters Bros. Paving, we are able to bring Canadian legend Kim Mitchell back. We’re really excited to have him return as the last time he was here, in 2018, he drew one of the biggest crowds in PeachFest history,” said Peach Festival entertainment director Don Kendall.

Earning international acclaim in 1984 with the classic hit Go For a Soda, Mitchell has an enviable pile of accolades with five platinum and three gold albums, major awards with classic hits like Patio Lanterns, Rock N Roll Duty, Easy to Tame, Rockland Wonderland, I am a Wild Party and All We Are.

The iconic Canadian rocker will kick-off PeachFest with opening act Captain Tractor (sponsored by Grizzly Excavating), who combine Celtic, folk and rock music for an infectious and energetic sound.

“This will be Captain Tractor’s first-ever concert in Penticton and we know people will love them,” said Kendall. “They are the ultimate party, festival band.”

The Penticton Peach Festival will run from Aug. 9 to 13. More acts will be announced over the next few weeks, with the full schedule released closer to the festival dates.

The 2022 Penticton Peach Fest was the biggest and best yet with at least 85,000 people taking in the 75th year of Canada’s largest free festival over Aug. 3 to 7.

Honeymoon Suite set the tempo for the rest of Peach Fest concerts, with a jam-packed Okanagan Lake Park and a fun, appreciative crowd with some dancing and others enjoying the show in their lawn chairs.

Queen and Eagles tribute bands saw the biggest crowd where you couldn’t fit any more people in the park for the free concerts. Peach Fest is Canada’s largest free festival.

For more information on the entertainment, how to volunteer, become a sponsor or a vendor visit Peachfest.com.

