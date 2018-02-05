KSS musical showcase kicks off tonight

Kelowna Secondary Students will hit a variety of musical genres over the next two nights at its annual Musical Showcase.

KSS’ two-evening fundraising performances—Musical Showcase 2018—will take place at First Lutheran Church tonight and tomorrow. The KSS Music Showcase offers audiences an opportunity to hear exceptional young talent perform by instrument and voice, in such musical genres as Jazz in a Big Band, Concert Band, Chamber Choirs, Vocal Jazz and Orchestra.

“Every year as we have prepared for this extravaganza of music, I am so impressed by the talent, dedication, and performance level of these students,” said Sheila French, KSS musical director. “I am so very proud of what they accomplish and my buttons are absolutely bursting with pride of, and love for, these young people. In a world where there is so much to be dismayed about, these Kelowna Secondary School musicians bring light and joy.”

Tonight’s performance will feature the sounds of Lisa-Joy Dubois’ concert bands, orchestra, and Rhythm & Blues Bands. Tuesday’s show will feature French’s Grade 10, 11, and 12 Jazz Bands, Vocal Jazz and Mixed, Ladies, and Men’s Chamber Choirs.

Featured guests also performing with KSS choral students include Olivia Walsh on cello and Juanita Gomez on oboe, as they perform Gabriel’s Oboe, the Academy Award winning piece composed by Ennio Morricone, performed by greats such as Yo Yo Ma. Also accompanying the Chamber Choirs is accompanist, Elizabeth Wocks.

The Okanagan Children’s Choir, conducted by Ms. Frances Chiasson will also perform Tuesday.

Tickets can be purchased at Mosaic Books, Wentworth Music, and from KSS students.

