Lunch at Allen’s tunes in for Okanagan performances

Lunch at Allen’s is made up of Marc Jordan, Murray McLauchlan, Ian Thomas and Cindy Church. (Contributed photo)

A Lunch at Allen’s performance is ‘kind of like hanging around a campfire, and singing a few songs everybody grew up with,’ according to band member Ian Thomas.

The super-group made up of Canadian popular music royalty will grace three Okanagan stages Nov. 11-13. First at the Oliver Venables Theatre Thursday, Nov. 11, then Kelowna Community Theatre Nov. 12 and finally at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Nov. 13. All shows are at 7:30 p.m.

Audience members will see a band with very close ties, who view playing together as a pleasure.

“We’re more like extended family at this point in life,” said Thomas, who gained fame in the 70s with the hit single, Painted Ladies, and has released hit-after-hit for himself, and written for a host of famous acts like Chicago, and Santana since.

“We have great fun with each other, because we enjoy each other’s company, and that’s the wonderful thing about playing with friends.”

Thomas will be joined on stage by Marc Jordan, Murray McLauchlan, and Cindy Church. Between the four they have sold almost as many albums as there are people in Canada.

Attendees can expect to hear a plethora of classic tracks from their solo efforts, as well as a few cuts from some of the group’s five albums.

The show in Campbell River will be one of five on Vancouver Island.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Thomas said, before noting each show will be special.

“It’s well-oiled machine, and the joys are discovering what to do within that.

“That’s where the fun begins really.”

Tickets are $55 available at venablestheatre.ca or 250-498-1626 for Oliver, selectyourtickets.com or 250-762-5050 for the Kelowna show and ticketseller.ca or 250-549-7469 for Vernon.

