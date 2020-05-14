Screenshot from Jon Hamm YouTube video in which he mentions a handful of Canadian cities, including Chilliwack. (YouTube)

Mad Men star Don Draper gives a shout out to B.C. city in YouTube video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

Famous for his role as Don Draper in the hit TV show Mad Men, and more recently known as the celebrity face of SkipTheDishes, actor Jon Hamm gave a shout out to Chilliwack, in a YouTube video as part of a campaign to fundraise for restaurants.

“Oh come on, do you think I wouldn’t recognize Chilliwack, B.C?,” Hamm said in the two-minute, 29-second video posted on May 14, 2020. “Your desire to help one another has no peaks and valleys, consistently awesome and with so many beautiful mountains and waterfalls.

“I mean, if I was going to live anywhere in Canada, it might have to be Chilliwack.”

Hamm, who is American and lives in the U.S., also gave a shoutout to Barrie, Ont., Moose Jaw, Sask., Fredericton, New Brunswick, and gave an honourable mention to Hamilton, Ont., which he joked could be renamed Hammilton.

The YouTube video is part of Hamm’s work as the celebrity face of SkipTheDishes, the popular food delivery company, and was part of a Community Support campaign to allow customers to add a tip to their order that goes directly to the restaurant ordered from.

“Since its introduction on March 23, Canadians have donated over $500,000 across Canada!” the company said in a May 14 press release.

In the release, the company shared the top five restaurants across Canada that have received the highest donation totals from users, and tops was a popular pho restaurant in Surrey.

The top five are:

1. Pink Lotus Pho – Surrey, B.C.

2. Elgin Street Diner – Ottawa, Ont.

3. J’s Asian Kitchen – Fredericton, New Brunswick

4. East Village Pub and Eatery – Fort McMurray, Alta.

5. Panini’s Italian Cucina – Edmonton, Alta.

“It’s incredible to see communities from coast-to-coast stepping up to support their local restaurants, even through these difficult times,” SkipTheDishes CEO Kevin Edwards said. “We were inspired by the outpouring of support, as was Jon, and together we were thrilled to show our thanks.”

• READ MORE: Click here for all your local and regional COVID-19 coverage

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan musician on self-isolating tour

Just Posted

Gas main upgrade on Old Okanagan Highway, expect delays

Work will start on May 19 between Reece Road and Gosset Road

Family films mistakenly sold at Kelowna garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

Upper Smith Creek Road temporary closure extended

Recreational users will still be able to access Glen Canyon Regional Park outside working hours

Kelowna’s Kangaroo Creek Farm to open this month

Petting zoos are gearing up to open following phase 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic

Vernon man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

Mad Men star Don Draper gives a shout out to B.C. city in YouTube video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

B.C. dental offices closed by COVID-19 won’t be reopening quite yet

Dentists have been limited to tele-dentistry and emergency care since March 23

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

COVID-19: Superbugs are keeping microbiologists up at night

Novel coronavirus likely won’t contribute to more superbugs, says UVIC professor

Foster homes needed for Vernon kittens

SPCA getting ready for kitten season and needs people to apply to foster

Armstrong retirement home puts out call for fabric masks

Heaton Place is seeking donations of masks for its senior residents during COVID-19

Three men arrested after police foot-chase in Kamloops

One of the men arrested was in his 30s and from Surrey

Most Read