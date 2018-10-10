Mini BreakOut West will be a day of family-fun music

The Oot n Oots are performing in Lake Country this weekend

Western Canada’s largest music industry event is coming to Kelowna this week.

BreakOut West is a four-day industry conference and a three-day music festival – there will be more than 60 bands performing at downtown Kelowna venues. BreakOut West runs from Oct. 10 to 14.

As part of the festivities, local organizers are also putting on Mini BreakOut West, a family music festival that is free to attend. Mini BOW is taking place at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Mini BOW is a very unique event and we’re extremely excited about it. In addition to the fantastic music, there will be all sorts of fun activities for the whole family. Everything from a musical petting zoo through to karaoke. You do not want to miss Mini BOW,” said Nicolette Jacques, program coordinator with Festivals Kelowna.

There will be musical performances from Kelowna’s The Oot n’ Oots – rising stars of the ‘kindie’ rock scene, as well as high-energy folksy band, The Kwerks, award-winning, ukulele-strumming, five-piece The Springmans and Canadian country music powerhouse Jessie Farrell, whose music is featured on the CBC’s The Gumboot Kids.

This is family-friendly music that the whole family can enjoy.

While the event is free, attendees are encouraged to donate what they can with proceeds going to family cultural programming.

For ticket information for BreakOut West visit www.breakoutwest.ca