West Kelowna’s Music in the Park returns July 9. (Music in the Park/Facebook)

Music in the Park returns to West Kelowna

Two local talents join forces to bring back the beloved event

Music In the Park is set to make its highly anticipated return to West Kelowna on Friday, July 9.

Local talent Scotty Berg will open the show at 6:40 p.m. in the Kinsmen Park upper field. At 7:40 p.m., headliner Lindsay May will take the stage for her pop/rock set.

May has toured all across North America and Europe, singing original songs as well as covers of classic acts like the Beatles. Scotty Berg is a young artist who released his debut single It Ain’t Over in April 2021. He has been covering bands like Journey and Foreigner in local talent shows, as well as showcasing his skills by singing the anthem at Kelowna Rockets games since he was young.

There will be food trucks as well as children’s activities in the park, but chairs, blankets, umbrellas and, water will not be available to purchase onsite. The city is also reminding attendees to dress in weather-appropriate clothing.

There will be more Music in the Park performances on July 30, Aug. 27 and Sept 3. Details will be released on the event’s webpage later this summer.

