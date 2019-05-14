Okanagan author gains popularity

The book, released on May 1, already has five-star reviews

With only a one per cent chance of being offered a book deal, the writing has to be great and the story unique.

Blossom Turner, of Lake Country, has written an inspirational romance with a twist.

Anna’s Secret is set in the Okanagan Valley, and geared for women of all ages who first and foremost enjoy a good love story and secondly like to read a book that inspires them to grow personally.

Anna’s Secret launched May 1 and Blossom will have a book signing on Friday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kennedy’s Parable Book Store in Kelowna.

After attending a writer’s conference last spring in California and submitting her manuscript to a company in the States, Turner has accomplished the near impossible, a book deal with a traditional publishing company.

After this past year of edits to hone the craft and present the best work possible Anna’s Secret already has five-star reviews on both Goodreads and Amazon.

Turner believes in writing for the entertainment value but admits that if enjoyment is the only take away, she would be most disappointed.

Her book was written to provoke thought and action on how to deal with human failure and find power in the gift of forgiveness, all tied up in a love story and a happy ending.

The book is available on Amazon.ca and Amazon.com, at the local Indigo in Orchard Park, and Mosaic Books downtown.

