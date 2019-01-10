Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates Mozart

A special musical treat awaited a packed house at the Cleland Theatre Saturday with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and special guests for the Ringing in the Season concert. Mark Brett/Western News

The OSO is proud to announce our third concert in the Chase Wines Masterworks series.

This month one of classical music’s greatest prodigies, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be featured.

The OSO’s guest artist for these performances is Erin Fung, on clarinet. Fung is in demand across the country as a soloist, chamber player and orchestral musician. Her appearance is made possible by the generosity of Guest Artist Sponsors, David and Diane Bond.

During his lifetime, Mozart produced over 600 works that included symphonic, operatic, chamber and choral masterpieces. Featured in this program will be three of his most mature works: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, his final concerto for clarinet and the well-known “Jupiter Symphony”.

“It’s amazing to think that the mature period of Mozart’s compositions happened in his mid-thirties. The creative genius of his final serenade, his final symphony and his final concerto (composed just two weeks before his death) astonishes me. The depth of beauty in the slow movements and the wit and charm of the fast movements are nothing short of brilliant. I can’t wait to live inside this joyful music which will banish the January blahs with its warm sunshine,” said Rosemary Thomson, OSO music director.

Fung says that the Mozart clarinet concerto holds a very special and dear place in her heart.

“During Mozart’s life, the clarinet was a relatively new and young instrument with only five keys. Because Mozart really fell in love with the instrument and its ability to imitate the human voice, he helped establish its place in classical music by incorporating it into his operas and late orchestral works, and featured it prominently in pieces such as the inimitable Concerto. In playing it, you almost feel like you can trace the thread back to the beginning of the clarinet’s existence, and experience a piece of music that’s been in the heart of every clarinetist since its conception,” said Fung.

“Mozart’s concerto is a piece of stunning beauty and lyricism, and is rich in its portrayal of many complex characters. I am thrilled to be performing this beautiful work for the first time with my wonderful colleagues at the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Rosemary Thomson.”

Kelowna Community Theatre – Friday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Cleland Theatre in Penticton – Saturday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Vernon Performing Arts Centre – Sunday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

Ticket information is available at www.okanagansymphony.com

