Old Dominion brings down the house at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Mitchell Tenpenny was one of the openers for the Old Dominion concert at the SOEC on Saturday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Meghan Patrick was one of the openers for the Old Dominion concert at the SOEC on Saturday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Matthew Ramsey works the crowd at the Old Dominion concert on Saturday at the SOEC. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Cameras made sure even the people in the back didn’t miss a single thing at the Old Dominion concert on Saturday at the SOEC. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
By Brennan Phillips

Western News Staff

Old Dominion rode into town on Saturday night and put on a spectacular show at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Opening for them, Meghan Patrick started off the night with a short set, but a strong one showing off some of her newest music.

Mitchell Tenpenny followed his beau’s performance with his own charm, pulling elements of blues and even rap into his music and weaving it together with ease.

READ MORE: Old Dominion will stop at the SOEC in Penticton on their Canadian tour

All three groups showcased the wide range that country music can roam, with songs about love, to loss, and songs that cross genres.

It was the headliner, Old Dominion, who the show belonged to.

From the moment they stepped on the stage, people were moving and singing along.

They worked the audience all through the night, with a walkway that stretched out from the main stage and into the crowd, letting the band reach down and interact with fans crowding the floor.

Old Dominion brings down the house at the South Okanagan Events Centre

