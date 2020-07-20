Princess Ball musical returning to Kelowna with six performances in August

The musical, which made its premiere last year, welcomes two new princesses to the cast.

After making its initial premiere in Kelowna last year, “The Enchanted Princess Ball” musical will be returning next month, as six performances are scheduled to be delivered by the Kelowna Actors Studio (KAS) between Aug. 7 to 9.

“After the success of the socially distanced Peter Pan, we knew we had to remount this delightful production with some new faces and exciting new moments,” wrote Randy Leslie, the artistic managing director at KAS, in a press release. “In a time of uncertainty, it’s our art that brings us together, especially art that can be enjoyed by the entire family.”

Guests are invited to show up in their best royal attire to the hour-long show, which features engaging moments that allow the young princes and princesses in the audience to participate from their seats.

The musical — which was written, directed and choreographed by Nate Flavel and Dawn Ewen — welcomes two new princesses to the cast: Julia Chambers as Rapunzel and Cinderella, and Joanne Ryan as Elsa and Aurora.

Making their return is Deslyn Bach as Belle and Anastasia, Kate Hammer as Ariel and Anna, Denise Dercksen-Wolfe as Moana and Tiana, Cassidy Hergott as Giselle and Snow White, and Chad Abrahamson as Flynn Rider and Prince Charming.

Due to social distancing protocols, the Ellis Theatre is limiting audience capacity to 50 guests, with seating restricted to pairs of two, according to the press release.

