Rascal Flatts extend summer tour to the South Okanagan

Rascal Flatts create a Forever Summer Playlist tour, which will include a stop at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The trio, who are currently on their stacked Summer Playlist Tour across the United States, with over 10 million tickets sold, have extended their tour and will be in Penticton on Oct. 30.

After 10 albums and 17 number one hits, time and success have only put Rascal Flatts closer to their core with expert musicianship, razor-sharp vocals and songs that have shaped lives, loves and the genre of country music itself.

The trio’s Top 20 single Back To Life is currently ascending at country radio and follows back-to-back chart-topping singles Yours If You Want It as well as I Like The Sound Of That.

Rascal Flatts recently dropped a four-song EP, Jukebox as a surprise for fans, featuring special spins on their most-loved songs. The group has also earned over 40 trophies from the ACA, ACM, AMA, CMA, People’s Choice and more, making them the most awarded country group of the past decade.

The group has invited special guests Aaron Goodvin and Steven Lee Olsen to join them on the newly-announced Canadian run and tickets go on sale starting Monday, June 24 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC), charge by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com and rascalflatts.com. Prices (including GST, plus additional service charges) are $49.50, $89.50 and $109.50. The general admission floor section is for 19 years and older only and reserved seating in the floor or bowl is for all ages.

