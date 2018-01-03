Rock of Ages returns to Kelowna

Get ready to rock and roll.

New Vintage Theatre broke RCA box office records with Broadway musical Rock Of Ages last April. Featuring the music of classic 1980s rock bands like Bon Jovi, Journey, Foreigner, and solo artists like Pat Benatar, the production played to sold-out audiences who went crazy for the outrageous, irreverent comedy.

Now Rock of Ages is back and set to kick off 2018 with a bang.

“After our closing night we all knew that we wanted to do another run. The music, characters and our camaraderie was so strong we did not want it to end. We also sold out our run and many could not get tickets. So we immediately planned to rock again and people are coming from Calgary, Vancouver and The States to see this run,” said director Bonnie Gratz.

The production is co-directed by musical theatre guru Danny Tagle and features a band including Julie Masi (Parachute Club) in an expanded role, as well as icons Jimmy “Legs” LeGuilloux, Aaron Anderson and Michael Jervis.

Larger than life performer John Delaney returns to the role of Stacee Jaxx and this year’s cast features performers Erik Chirkoff and Katie Dacre as Drew and Sherrie-the two who were last seen in Grease, stated the New Vintage Theatre.

“Most of the cast, dancers and musicians are back and we are thrilled to have been able to work together again. We have had so much fun revisiting these songs and working with Erik and Katie has been incredible. These really are two young artists who really are on the brink of stardom; everyone in Kelowna should see them shine with our multi-talented cast one more time,” said Gratz.

It is a 19+ show, with language and crude subject matter warning. Audiences are encouraged to dress up like the ‘80s.

Rock of Ages runs Jan. 5 to 7, and 10 to 13 at 7 p.m. at the Rotary Centre For The Arts. Tickets are available from www.rotarycentreforthearts.com or at the box office.

