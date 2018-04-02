The Shambhala Music Festival retuns to the Salmo River Ranch on Aug. 10-13. Headliners for the festival were announced Monday. Photo: Bobby Tamez

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

Shambhala Music Festival has announced its 2018 headliner lineup With Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo, Mr. Carmack, REZZ, Justin Martin, Malaa, Gramatik and Snails featured.

After celebrating two decades in dramatic fashion last year, the festival returns to the Salmo River Ranch on August 10-13, 2018 for the 21st annual edition.

Last year’s four-day event – which draws about 15,000 people – was affected by a wildfire about 15 km away. Despite initial fears, the event was not forced to end early and the blaze did not threaten the site.

A press release from organizers states, “Taking place on a family-run farm, festivalgoers have the chance to experience the best of what nature has to offer throughout four blissful days while witnessing hundreds of world-class artists across six unique stages that are individually curated and run by their own stage directors.”

The festival previously announced Canadian DJ and record producer REZZ and the pioneering electronic trio The Glitch Mob as the first two headliners, and now Shambhala has returned to announce their full headliner lineup for 2018 which includes Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke and his hip-hop leaning project Barclay Crenshaw, legendary UK dance music aficionado Feed Me, renowned DJ and event promoter Destructo, San Francisco based DJ and Dirtybird favourite Justin Martin, and hip-hop meets electronic producer Mr. Carmack.

Other highlights include mysterious bass music producer Malaa, Slovenian electronic musician Gramatik, UK drum & bass duo Camo & Krooked, ubiquitous UK hip-hop artist Dizzee Rascal, Montreal dubstep duo Adventure Club, the electrifying 2¢ project from Craze and Four Color Zack, Mad Decent duo Boombox Cartel, turntablist legend DJ Qbert, masked Canadian trio Black Tiger Sex Machine, Montreal bass music phenom Snails, Grammy winning live duo Brasstracks, glitched out Australian act Opiuo, and a collaborative set between Ooah and Boreta of The Glitch Mob under the name 29 Palms.

Following the headliner lineup, Shambhala will soon be launching the lineups for each individual stage: Pagoda, Village, Fractal Forest, Living Room, Amphitheater, and The Grove. Keep an eye on the social media channels of Shambhala Music Festival throughout the next week for more info.

Shambhala began in 1998 as a grassroots gathering of 500 people on founder Jimmy Bundschuh’s family farm in an evergreen forest and has since grown primarily by word-of-mouth thanks to past guests and artists. Shambhala’s home has continued to evolve over the past two decades with a focus on infrastructure that ensures a healthy and sustainable environment.

Shambhala says tickets are still available but won’t last long. High-end camping packages are offered in addition to some other accommodation packages for those travelling from afar. Carpool options and additional travel information is available on the Shambhala website.

Previous story
Michael Franti and Spearhead return to Roots and Blues

Just Posted

Rediscover Rutland: URBA excited for development

What’s happening in Rutland? Plenty to get excited about

Okanagan boy continues fight for his life

Evan Shishakly is making some headway in the fight against a life-threatening infection.

Rail trail beneficial to region

Former Capital Regional District resource manager offers his thoughts on Okanagan Rail Trail

Peachland garage fire snuffed out quickly

The cause is believed to be from a backyard burn gone awry.

What’s up Westside: Concern over school changes

A look back on the decision that is impacting students and parents in West Kelowna

A damper of a week ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting rain for the first week of April in the Okangan-Shuswap

Gardening: Listening to Mother Nature a good plan

Lake Country garden coach Elke Lange with some helpful hints

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

Giving for the sake of giving

Salmon Arm man often presents families he meets with his hand-crafted wooden rocking horses.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C., Ottawa sign $4.1-billion transportation and infrastructure deal

More than half the money will fund transportation throughout the province

Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

Fraser Valley man horrified after viewing house for rent

The battle to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes

Medical marijuana users set lobbying push on federal cannabis tax proposal

Up to 30 people possibly exposed to a used needle at Toronto health fair

According to a doctor needles were not consistently changed between clients

Most Read