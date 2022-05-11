The Snowbirds soared over Kelowna on a beautiful, sunny day (Canadian Forces Snowbirds/Capt. Gabriel Ferris)

The Snowbirds soared over Kelowna on a beautiful, sunny day (Canadian Forces Snowbirds/Capt. Gabriel Ferris)

Snowbirds soar under Kelowna sun

The Snowbirds flew over Kelowna on their way back from training

Did you see the surprise in the sky over Kelowna today?

The Snowbirds soared over the city on the way to Calgary after completing training in Comox.

The skilled pilots are known for their daring and coordinated tricks. Some Kelowna residents were lucky enough to see the planes on their stop-over in Kelowna.

The planes stopped at the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) before jetting off towards the Rocky Mountains.

The Snowbirds will be back in Kelowna for an air demonstration over Okanagan Lake on July 9 and 10 for the YLW 75 year anniversary celebrations.

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport marking 75 flights around the sun

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportCity of Kelowna

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
PODCAST: Kevin Falcon returns to the B.C. Legislature
Next story
Henry Winkler gets book deal, memoir to come out in 2024

Just Posted

(Jacob Brett/Contributed)
Okanagan Rail Trail access point to close while upgrades are installed

The Snowbirds soared over Kelowna on a beautiful, sunny day (Canadian Forces Snowbirds/Capt. Gabriel Ferris)
Snowbirds soar under Kelowna sun

Conservation Officers report bears are already active in many neighbourhoods across the Central Okanagan. (File photo)
Only you can prevent bears from getting trashed

While the snow pack levels are above normal in much of the province, the Okanagan and Nicola regions remain lower than normal, according to the May 1, 2022 statistics. (B.C. River Forecast Centre)
Snow levels below normal in the Okanagan and Nicola regions