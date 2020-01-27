The Snowed In Comedy Tour consists of comedians Debra DiGiovanni, Pete Zedlacher, Dan Quinn and Paul Myrehaug. (Contributed)

Snowed In Comedy Tour returns to Kelowna in February

Canada’s biggest comedy tour makes a stop at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Feb. 8

Canada’s biggest comedy show, the Snowed In Comedy Tour, is returning to Kelowna as part of its 12th consecutive year.

This year’s Snowed In Comedy Tour is bigger and better than ever, featuring a star-studded lineup of four Canadian stand-up comedians, playing 70 shows in 63 cities from now until the spring.

READ MORE: Symphony shows versatility with rock odyssey

Four comedians touring across the country is ripe for a ton of laughs, even off the stage. This year fans will gain an appreciation for the antics that go on while they travel from city to city through a comedy web series called Truck Jokes.

The tour will showcase some of the biggest names in Canadian comedy. Four unique personalities have united for a well-rounded evening of comedy.

Three-time female comedian of the year, Debra DiGiovanni will be complimenting five-time Canadian comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher. Just for laughs winner Dan Quinn and the $25,000 great Canadian Laugh off winner Paul Myrehaug will also be delivering top-notch standup.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish, a voice of the youth, tops the Grammy Awards

Like past years, the lineup will change from city to city so attendees are urged to check their local lineup.

The tour continues to grow this year with the B.C. leg of the tour beginning on Jan. 3 and features dates until Feb. 15. The Snowed in Comedy tour will then travel to Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick before winding down in P.E.I. in April.

Tickets for the show in Feb. 8. show in Kelowna at the Kelowna Community Theatre can be purchased at selectyourtickets.com

The show starts at 8 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show

Just Posted

Penticton, Vernon hockey legends to be inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Vernon’s Eric Brewer and a record-breaking Penticton Vees team will join the HOF July 24

Snowed In Comedy Tour returns to Kelowna in February

Canada’s biggest comedy tour makes a stop at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Feb. 8

South Okanagan resident Henry Kriwokon celebrates 100th birthday

Family, friends, police officer and bagpiper gathered at restaurant on Sunday to celebrate milestone

UBCO names Ian Cull as first senior advisor on Indigenous affairs

Cull is a member of the Dokis First Nation in Ontario

Another water quality advisory issued for Lakeview System water users in West Kelowna

The city said the advisory was issued due to high turbidity levels found in the water

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

Suspect reported head-butting Chase RCMP officer in face during arrest

Charges laid include break and enter, assault, resisting arrest and assault causing bodily harm

Whistleblower says Iranian-Americans questioned at Peace Arch crossing were targeted

Immigration lawyer says response from Customs Border Protection is a ‘total cover up’

Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

More than 2,000 people have been infected

‘Big money’ funding B.C. politics now mostly from taxpayers

Campaign targets $16 million and counting in ‘politician welfare’

VIDEO: Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show

Music artists including Billy Ray Cyrus, Rick Ross and Kirk Franklin paid tribute to Bryant

South Okanagan ski hill reports ex-employee to RCMP, closes lift amid investigation

‘We are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee,’ said the resort

John Lennon’s psychedelic Rolls-Royce on display at Royal BC Museum

The classic car has been a favourite for Beatles fans from Victoria and internationally

Coastal GasLink stresses pipeline ‘on a schedule’ as B.C. appoints liaison for Wet’suwet’en

670-kilometre pipeline is schedule to be completed by end of 2023

Most Read