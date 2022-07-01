Sophomore stand-up comedy tour returns to Okanagan

Comedian Simon King, one of B.C.’s most seasoned and decorated comics, will be headlining the second-ever OK, DOPE Stand-up Comedy Tour making several Okanagan stops.

King (Just For Laughs, Comedy Network, CBC, TBS) joins Kelowna comedian Matt Baker (Just for Laughs Northwest) and OK, DOPE founder Nash Park (OK, DOPE Podcast, The Late Night Show with Nash Park) in Summerland July 7, Kelowna July 8 and Vernon July 9. The three will be performing 14 shows in 11 days; the tour will be joining forces with local breweries and a few select theatres to bring stand-up comedy to B.C.’s mainland and northwest including Vernon’s own Marten Brewing Co. Saturday.

Doors open at 7 p.m., before the show starts at 8.

Fresh off the release of his special, As Good As Or Better Than directed by Rory Scovel, King is excited to share his new hour of material with the audiences across B.C.

“I write all of my material on stage, just sort of go up with an idea and work it out in front of crowds. I’ve always done it that way but needless to say the pandemic made stage time scarce and working new material difficult,” King said.

“I filmed my latest special at the end of 2019 but we weren’t able to release it until earlier this year, however, it’s out it’s been received extremely well and has freed me up to work on a whole new hour. Now I can tour again, I’m really looking forward to honing new material and getting ready to tape the next special. It’s a fun process and I’m so glad I’m able to get back out there, get to work and share that journey with audiences.”

King was Park’s first choice for this sophomore tour, which visited the region earlier this spring, and felt lucky to have landed him.

“For the second OK, DOPE Stand-up Comedy Tour I really wanted to come out swinging and bring out the best comedians I could think of. I swung for the fences and was lucky enough to hit a home run with Simon King,” Park said. “From the very inception of this tour, my goal was to bring the best comedy possible to the parts of B.C. that don’t normally see this kind of calibre of comedy and Simon’s as good as it can get.

“Then when Matt Baker joined the tour made me think to myself, ‘You couldn’t ask for a better evening of comedy.’”

Besides Vernon, the tour stops in Hope July 5, Merritt July 6, Kamloops July 10, Williams Lake July 12, Quesnel July 13, Prince George July 14, Smithers July 15 and Terrace July 16.

Tickets are available at ok-dope.com/shows.

