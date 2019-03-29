Summerland photograher shows Ballet Kelowna dancers

An exhibit of black and white photography at the Summerland Arts Centre depicts the dancers of Ballet Kelowna.

Rick Gray’s exhibit, The Rehearsal, opened on Thursday evening and shows the movements of the dancers on the stage. There are 37 photographs in this exhibit.

“I love ballet. The emotion, elegance, athleticism, artistry, the movement of line and angles and all of this to wonderful music,” he said. “But it is the beautify of it which draws me in each and every time.”

RELATED: Summerland Arts Centre holds events for Pro-D Days

RELATED: Student artwork on display at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre

Gray used black and white phtography to remove what he calls “the busyness of colour” and to enhance the shapes and drama of the dancers.

“In a good photo, raw emotion is more important than details.”

Gray said the photography was a challenge because of the extremes of lighting and the element of the unexpected.

More examples of Gray’s photography can be found online at rickgrayphotography.ca.

The exhibit will be run until May 10. The Summerland Arts Centre, at 9525 Wharton St., Summerland, is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.