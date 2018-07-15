Members of the Okanagan Croatian Club watch as Croatia loses to France in the World Cup final match Photo by Sydney Morton

The Okanagan Croatian Club all smiles after World Cup loss

They say winning second place brought Croatia to the world stage

A sea of red and white took over Rusty’s Sports Lounge to watch Croatia take on France in the final match of the World Cup.

The Okanagan Croatian Club received a donation from Maryann Zubcic-Gill for $2,000 that allowed them to rent out the venue, uniting fans and Croatians for the final match. It wasn’t the victory they were cheering for, France won its second World Cup 4-2 on Sunday morning.

Related:Okanagan Croatians brace for World Cup soccer drama

“Number two is awesome, it’s nothing to be unhappy about, we are very proud,” Zubcic-Gill said.

Second place did not mean second best to the fans, incoming president of the Okanagan Croatian Club, Kate Sarac says this is still a win for Croatia.

“It was gut wrenching to watch,” Sarac said. Second is still wonderful, we are so proud of our team, they made our whole nation proud to be Croatian.

Related: France doubles up Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

The fans were still smiling while watching their team shed tears on the screen.

“This game didn’t even mean much for us, we are just proud they made it this far. I won’t ever forget where I come from, I am really proud of all of these players,” Ivan Haluska said.” I was hoping we were going to celebrate but now Croatia is being talked about all over the world, people now know where it is.”

The Okanagan Croatian Club welcomes all Croatians that want to join and attend their events.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indie film lovers unite in Kelowna
Next story
Vernon writers launch online workshop for teens, young adults

Just Posted

The Okanagan Croatian Club all smiles after World Cup loss

They say winning second place brought Croatia to the world stage

East Shuswap Road wildfire’s fire line being controlled

Firefighters saved an eagle’s nest and eaglets while controlling fire lines

Kelowna’s bravest tackle Mudd, Sweat and Tears at Big White Ski Resort

Yesterday the tough took on an obstacle course

RCMP ask public to help locate missing West Kelowna teen

Madison Loutitt was last seen July 12

France doubles up Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

Played in Moscow Russia, latest Fifa World Cup marks the highest scoring final since 1966

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Course veterans seize victory in Peach City Classic

The first place titles in this year’s triathlon belonged to returning competitors.

Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Lake Ontario

Police say the 35-year-old’s death appears to be a ‘case of misadventure’

Air quality statement warns of smoky air for Kamloops area

Environment ministry says area on north side of Thompson River may be affected by wildfire smoke

Pussy Riot claims on-field protest at World Cup final

Russian protest group claimed responsibility after four people ran onto field in police uniforms

Fans party on Montreal streets after French World Cup win

To city is home to nearly 57,000 French nationals

Your reviews: John Fogerty rocks the South Okanagan

Photos and reviews from fans in Penticton at John Fogerty’s concert in the SOEC

B.C. VIEWS: Making private health care illegal again

Adrian Dix battles to maintain Cuba-style medical monopoly

Almost every part of Canada’s largest national park deteriorating: federal study

Drawing on decades of research — the report lists 50 pages of citations

Most Read

  • The Okanagan Croatian Club all smiles after World Cup loss

    They say winning second place brought Croatia to the world stage