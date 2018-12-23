The Rossi Collection: A Circle of Friends at the Kelowna Art Gallery photo:Facebook

The Rossi collection at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Dr. Luigi Rossi had over 170 pieces of art in his collection

The Kelowna Art Gallery is showing The Rossi Collection: A Circle of Friends.

The private collection of the late Dr. Luigi Rossi is now being revealed to art loves a year after his death.

Nataley Nagy, executive director of the museum met Rossi on several occasions and that she was delighted to see his love for each piece of artwork he owned.

“We originated the show it was all of our idea so we usually are really excited about our ideas and we are delighted that Dr. Rossi’s brother agreed to lend us all those great works,” said Nagy.

RELATED: New curator hired for Kelowna Art Gallery

He owned over 170 artworks including paintings by Jack Bush, Rita Letendre, Norval Morrisseau and Jack Shadbolt.

Nagy says that the most exuqisite part of his collection is the amount of Indigenous artists work he collected.

“Collectors or people that collect any kind of artwork have a mission and in his case he was a focused collector and he supported Canadian Indigenous artists before they were famous. He had one of the largest Alex Janvier collections along with pieces from Jackson Beardy and Daphne Odjig.

“The sheer magnitude of it (the collection) and the Janvier (works) it’s a very rare collection and the largest anywhere,” said Nagy.

The Rossi Collection: A Circle of Friends will be on display at the Kelowna Art Gallery until Jan. 20

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Theatre Kelowna Society looks for submissions

Just Posted

The Rossi collection at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Dr. Luigi Rossi had over 170 pieces of art in his collection

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Have you seen Aislynn Hanson?

The Kelowna teen went missing Saturday morning

Kootnekoff: A Lawyer’s Christmas wish

—By Susan Kootnekoff Do you remember me? I sat upon your knee… Continue reading

West Kelowna Warriors raise money for cancer

A playful wager resulted in an on-ice hair cut

Find me my furever home: Chloe

Meet Chloe, available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Trudeau defends pace of peacekeeping deployments as next election looms

Liberals promised more than two years ago to provide up to 600 Canadian troops to peacekeeping missions

Mother and son lost everything in Riva Ridge mobile home fire

GoFundMe started for Penticton family who lost home Friday

Small island runs out of gas, groceries as power stays off on parts of B.C.’s coast

BC Hydro says some customers won’t have power until Monday

B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan on LNG exports, ride hailing and taxes

Premier discusses transit and climate action in year-end interview

American cities look to Vancouver for overdose crisis response model

The BC Coroners Service recorded 369 overdose deaths in Vancouver last year

Months after false Hawaii missile alert, Canada ‘finalizing’ warning protocol

The mistaken Jan. 13 alert from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency urging people to seek immediate shelter was rescinded 38 minutes later

Shutdown means U.S. government unlikely to get fully back to business for days

Disruption has affected many government operations and the routines of 800,000 federal employees

Tsunami set off by volcano sweeps Indonesia coast; 168 dead

More than 700 people have been reported injured since the tsunami hit

Most Read