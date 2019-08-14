The secret is out: South Okanagan chef is having a love affair with rosé

Time to get pretty in pink and join Chef Bongo for his Rosé Party at Bench D’Or on Aug 17. (Photo courtesy of Chef Bongo)

Renowned logo chef Victoire Bongo has come out with his secret—he’s having a love affair with rosé and you’re invited to his Rosé Party.

Bongo has partnered with Bench D’Or to host Chef Bongo’s Rosé Party Aug. 17 at the luxurious estate on Naramata Bench. According to the release, this event is for those who look at the world through rose-coloured glasses and are looking for an authentic experience.

Tickets are $55 per person and include canapés by Chef Bongo, DJ entertainment, a table of rosés for all to sample, breathtaking ground of Bench D’Or and the chance to win two nights at Bench D’Or and dinner at Bongo Bistro at Serendipity Winery. The rules of the event are simple: every attendee must bring a bottle of their favourite rosé to add to table of rosés for attendees to sample, there will be a contest for the best dressed in pink and don’t be afraid to make some friends while you’re there.

Bench D’Or is located at 2587 Naramata Rd. and the event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information or to purchase your ticket, email info@bongoclubs.com or call 778-806-4880.

