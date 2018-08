In its list released this week Forbes said all 10 earned a total of $186 million before tax

Scarlett Johansson tops the list when it comes to the highest-paid actresses of this year.

According to Forbes, who released its list this week, all 10 to make the list earned a total of $186 million before tax from June 1 2017 to the same day this year.

Johansson, who plays Black Widow in Marvel’s Avengers, earned $40.5 million in that time.

Other’s to make the list: Meliss McCarthy, Gal Gadot and Mila Kunis.