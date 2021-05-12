The Vernon Community Arts Centre is seeking member artist submissions for a summer exhibit called Enchanted: A World of Fantasy. Submissions are open until June 30, 2021. (VCAC photo)

The Vernon Community Arts Centre is seeking member artist submissions for a summer exhibit called Enchanted: A World of Fantasy. Submissions are open until June 30, 2021. (VCAC photo)

Vernon artists’ fantasy worlds wanted for summer exhibit

Vernon Community Arts Centre is seeking submissions for Enchanted: A World of Fantasy

Calling all creatives: the Vernon Community Arts Centre (VCAC) is looking for local artists to create a magical world for gallery-goers to step into this summer.

Together with the Arts Council of the North Okanagan (ACNO), VCAC is inviting local artists to create and submit work for the centre’s next themed show, Enchanted: A World of Fantasy.

“We invite you to use your creativity and self-expression to help viewers step into a world unlike their own,” VCAC said in a statement.

Fantasy often tells the stories of good versus evil, helping people to explore their fears and desires through epic tales of heroic battles or of love and loss, VCAC said.

That said, there are no hard and fast rules in the fantasy genre. Whether filled with wizards, gnomes, fairies or dragons, everyone’s fantasy world is unique.

“From heroes and villains to star-crossed lovers, encounters happen between angels and demons, aliens from outer space, superheroes and spirits. What is in your fantasy world? How will you express it?”

The call for artists is open to all ages and levels of experience, provided they are active ANCO members and working within the theme.

The exhibit will run from July 3-26. Artist submissions must be submitted by Wednesday, June 30.

All art forms are welcome, including paint, print, glass, fibre, clay, metal and wood. Artists can submit up to two pieces of two-dimensional work or up to three pieces of 3D work. The maximum size for paintings or prints is 24-by-36 inches, as space is limited.

It’s also an opportunity for local artists to make some earnings; works will be available for purchase with a 25 per cent commission. Artists can also submit their works as display only.

Exhibitors must hold a current ACNO membership. If you took out membership through the Vernon Community Arts Centre, this means you are an ACNO Member.

For more information on how to submit, click here. Questions can be emailed to info@vernonarts.ca or answered by phone at 250-542-6243.

READ MORE: Vernon author celebrates second book of trilogy

WATCH: Vernon choir steers around COVID with ‘carbershop’ twist

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

artist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sunfest country music bash won’t be shining on B.C. in 2021
Next story
Ellen DeGeneres to end her TV talk show next year: report

Just Posted

A 30-year-old Kelowna woman is facing potential charges after allegedly driving impaired before crashing into a Mugford Road residence and fleeing the scene on May 11. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Alleged impaired driver crashes into Kelowna home before fleeing on foot

The crash caused damages to the yard, the surrounding chain fence and the residence’s deck

(Jocelyn Hamilton/Contributed)
Black bear spotted roaming through Black Mountain

The young bear was searching for food in the Black Mountain area

The temporary skatepark will be placed between the Capital News Centre (in the parking area) and H20, pictured here (Kelowna Skateboard Association/Contributed).
Kelowna skateboarders hope to get Lower Mission park

The Kelowna Skateboard Association is helping a group of kids get a skatepark for the summer

The Vernon Community Arts Centre is seeking member artist submissions for a summer exhibit called Enchanted: A World of Fantasy. Submissions are open until June 30, 2021. (VCAC photo)
Vernon artists’ fantasy worlds wanted for summer exhibit

Vernon Community Arts Centre is seeking submissions for Enchanted: A World of Fantasy

Mamas for Mamas worked with local roaster Tug 6 to create three special blends. (Mamas for Mamas/Contributed)
Kelowna coffee roaster partners with non-profit for specialty blends

Mamas for Mamas has three specialty blends sold from Tug 6

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Indigenous leaders are calling for an investigation into the conduct of Mounties on Vancouver Island after two police shootings of members of a small First Nations community in three months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Indigenous leaders call for clarity, investigation into RCMP after B.C. shooting

The RCMP declined to comment on the requests by Indigenous leaders

A property crime map for the month of March shows the hot spot for crimes is centered around the area where the Victory Church homeless shelter is located. (City Submitted)
B.C. Premier asked to intervene in Penticton homeless shelter dispute

Mayor sends letter urging premier to reconsider Eby’s use of paramountcy powers

Colleen Price, Vancouver Island University’s bachelor of science in nursing program chairperson, says she is impressed with how students have persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Next generation of B.C. nurses already showing resilience

University program head says learning had to be adjusted amidst pandemic

A woman is hoping that her dog Ginger ran away from the fire that erupted in her Osoyoos home Saturday night. The home caught fire twice in two days and is totally destroyed. (Contributed)
Dog missing after saving woman from huge house fire in Osoyoos

The woman escaped the burning home, but she hopes her dog Ginger ran away to safety

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Logging is proposed for a portion of Mount Ida, with the industrial park to the right. The purple portions are the proposed cut blocks, the yellowy-green are city-owned properties and the red and black dotted lines are the proposed logging roads. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council’s concerns eased over Mount Ida logging

Fire chief explains proposed cut complements wildfire risk reduction efforts

Two-year-old Kashius Weme rides at the Steve Smith Memorial Bike Park in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 11. The youngster’s precocious bike-riding ability is already attracting cycle sponsors. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
2-year-old B.C. bike rider already attracting cycle sponsors

Nanaimo’s Kashius Weme has a knack for extreme cycle sports

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Mounties battled various sex crimes in the North Okanagan

The local RCMP sex crimes unit has been involved in a number of investigations so far in 2021

Most Read