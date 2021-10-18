Vernon musician shut out of Canadian artist of the year title

Olivia Penalva was also up for pop artist Breakout award

Oliva Penalva

Vernon singer-songwriter Olivia Penalva was in the running for two top Canadian awards.

The local girl, who released her debut single at the age of 13, was nominated in the categories Breakout Artist of the Year and Pop Artist of the Year for the 2021 Western Canadian Music Awards.

The award winners were announced, Oct. 15 via livestream on BreakOut West’s Facebook page. Although Penalva didn’t take home the award, the nomination was an honour.

Penalva notmally spends a lot of time in Nashville and Los Angeles, the pandemic has meant more time at home and meetings online, which she is fine with.

“We have the most beautiful summers and even prettier winters,” Penalva said. “But what I love most is the quiet lifestyle that I have out here. My music career is so fast-paced, so I know that after all the work is finished, I get to come home to a beautiful, slow-paced place where all my loved ones live.”

Penalva has also been profiled in SOCAN’s Words & Music Magazine and featured in Virgin Music’s #WomensHistoryMonth social media campaign.

READ MORE: Olivia's success is on the rise

Olivia Penalva joins Andrew Allen and Mark Fossen for the Vernon Folk-Roots Society online Songwriter's Circle Sunday, June 28. (Submitted Photo)

