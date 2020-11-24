Vernon Winter Carnival still hoping to light up 2021 amid COVID-19

Event gets support from city in attempts to continue while navigating health regulations

Vernon Winter Carnival is gaining support in its efforts to spread some joy and warmth amid these cold and confusing times.

The Feb. 5-14 event is struggling to find a way to go ahead amid regulations. The previous limits of 50 people were hard enough, but now the provincial health officer has squashed all events until Dec. 7.

With the hope that the latest regulations will be lifted, the City of Vernon is sending a letter of support to keep Carnival going to Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“No one ever anticipated that the pandemic would be as large as it is now,” Coun. Kari Gares said.

But going for its 61st year, the Carnival is planning to break the isolation and give people something to look forward to, in a safe manner.

“It is the one thing that is going to allow people to hopefully bring some joy back to their life,” Gares said.

Why Winter Carnival?

You may be asking yourself why is Winter Carnival going ahead in 2021? As it turns out, this is… Posted by Vernon Winter Carnival Society on Thursday, November 19, 2020

The Carnival was actually created because the community needed something to look forward to. Businesses needed a boost to get through the long winter months and residents needed to get outside to combat the depression so many of us feel in the winter.

“Any of this sound familiar,” the Carnival Society said. “As it turns out, this is exactly the kind of year Winter Carnival was made for.”

Carnival is hoping to set up multiple events at the old Kin Race Track property.

“Unfortunately, the event itself, because it is on one parcel of land, is considered one event, even though it would be sectioned off,” said Gares.

Under the Wild West theme, events such as a reverse parade and Snogolf are in the works to conform to the socially distant requirements.

