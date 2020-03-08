VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

Former Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren had a cameo to take some shots at Fox News during a Saturday Night Live appearance this week.

Warren, who dropped out of the race this week, was “interviewed” about her campaign by Kate McKinnon, dressed as Fox News host Laura Ingraham, during the cold open.

McKinnon welcomed Warren as the woman who “savagely murdered Michael Bloomberg on live television.”

Warren told her she was doing “just fine” after dropping out of the race and is spending her time with her dog Bailey, “prank calling big banks, drag racing Subarus.”

VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

women in politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gallery: Brad Paisley and surprise guest rock Penticton

Just Posted

Kelowna celebrates International Women’s Day

A look at women who have been recognized in the community, as well as events to celebrate empowerment, gender equality

Rockets hold on for 5-4 win over Hurricanes

The Rockets held a 5-1 lead going into the third period

‘Never expected this’: Kelowna contestant among finalists for Inked Cover Girl

Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000

Kelowna Owls advance to B.C. provincial championships

KSS battles for top spot as Vernon finishes 4th and Kelowna Christian grabs 3rd

Rockets clinch playoff berth after 6-0 shut-out win over T-Birds

Kelowna returns to action with Saturday match-up against Lethbridge Hurricanes

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess with 237 Canadians on board cleared to dock in California

At least 57 people in Canada have COVID-19

Online threats, racism causing fear for Indigenous women: MMIWG commissioner

A commissioner wonders if Indigenous women feel any safer with threats levelled during recent anti-pipeline protests

Liam’s Lowdown: To the mom I never had

She died from ovarian cancer in her mid 40s soon after I was born

MacDonald School in Summerland had a long history

Downtown elementary school, named after well-loved principal, operated for almost 80 years

Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito’s LA Galaxy home debut

Vancouver scores in 74th minute for 1-0 victory

WATCH: Okanagan pipers prepare for trip to the Netherlands

75 pipers and drummers will head to the Netherlands for the 75th anniversary of the country’s liberation

Most Read