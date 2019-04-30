(Sonic Movie/Twitter)

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog, the live-action movie that filmed on Vancouver Island over summer and into the fall of 2018.

READ MORE: Ladysmith storefronts transformed for Sonic the Hedgehog movie

The $90 million American-Japanese production which filmed largely in the Ladysmith area, employed many local film crew members, and features Hollywood celebrities like Jim Carey, James Marsden, and Neil McDonough.

READ MORE: Five Greater Victoria sites under consideration for region’s first film studio

Based on the 90s Sega game, Sonic The Hedehog, the CGI Sonic is voiced by Ben Schwartz, and is set for release in theatres November 8th, 2019.


matteus.oconnor@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Obamas unveil slate of series, documentaries for Netflix

Just Posted

UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

UBC Okanagan study improves radiation therapy effectiveness

Accurate and precise doses of radiation is imperative

Kelowna’s Cook Road boat launch temporarily closes

The City of Kelowna is closing the launch for build-up removal

Hot bats, improved defence lead Kelowna Sun Devils to series sweep

The Sun Devils went 4-0 over Langley Township

Shriners Walk for Love comes to Kelowna

Support for Shriner’s Hospitals for Children comes May 25

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Site selected for Summerland solar project

Former public works yard and storage area chosen for Solar+Storage Project

Cache Creek man ordered to pay $500K for wildfire that sparked on his property

Brian Cecil Park was originally ordered to pay nearly $922,000 in 2017, but appealed

RCMP arrive at Trans Mountain terminal to arrest protester in tree

A 71-year-old man has set up a “mid-air” protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

Shuswap emergency team tops in B.C. when disasters strike

Wildfires of 1998 prompted development of a regional approach to emergencies

Letter: Economic, social benefits to be gained with climate action

How much will climate action cost? In Feldheim, Germany all energy is… Continue reading

Last day to bid for a BC Ferries boat

The highest bid as of 11 a.m was $120,00 for the Howe Sound Queen

Suspicious vehicle leads Vernon police to a possession of stolen property and drug trafficking investigation

“When something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t – listen to your gut.”

B.C. NDP keeps secret ballot vote for union certifications

Labour code changes aim to protect workers from contract flipping

Most Read