West Kelowna adds more Music in the Park dates

There will be two performances, food trucks and children’s activities

West Kelowna is upping the ante with more live local music this summer.

On Friday, Kinsmen Park will be taken over by two local performers and filled with music again as part of the summer-long Music in the Park series.

Lelia Neverland will open the night at 6:40 p.m. with a soulful performance. Her latest single River was released as a fundraiser for the Okanagan’s Syilx Language House and will continue her pattern of music for a cause with her EP Little Big Storm later this year.

The Juno-nominated group Dirt Road Opera will be headlining the show starting at 7:40 p.m. Rachel Matkin and Jim Ryan, the lead vocalist and musician have been classically trained since they were toddlers. Barry Mathers, the group’s backup singer has also gained national recognition for his songwriting.

There will be activities for kids, as well as food trucks at the park.

Ridesharing is encouraged, due to the lack of parking at the site. The city also encourages park-goers to dress for the weather and abide by all public health guidelines.

For more information on the Friday night concerts on Aug. 6, 20, 27, and Sept. 3,visit Music in the Park’s Facebook page.

