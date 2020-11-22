West Kelowna reimagines annual holiday light-up amid COVID-19 pandemic

This year, residents will instead be invited to a self-guided ‘Twinkle Tour’

The traditional West Kelowna community light-up may not be possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that won’t stop the community from getting festive this holiday season.

Rather than hosting its usual light-up on Brown Road, the city is reimagining the annual event, providing a series of events and opportunities to celebrate the holiday season that will comply with provincial health orders. The plans are outlined in a report to be given to council on Tuesday (Nov. 24).

This year, West Kelowna residents will be invited to a self-guided “Twinkle Tour,” beginning Dec. 4 and lasting throughout the holiday season.

The Twinkle Tour will show off several City of West Kelowna lights displays and allow local residents and businesses to request their property be included on the self-guided tour map.

The event also includes a panel of judges who will give awards to the most festive residential property, the most festive business, the most festive balcony and the most festive large property. Winners will be announced Dec. 20.

Westbank First Nation residents and businesses are also welcome to participate in the contest.

The city’s displays will be enhanced for 2020, including new light post banners at Main Street, Dobbin Road, Brown Road and city hall parking lot.

The Twinkle Tour will include the following city locations:

Brown Road

CNR Wharf

Gellatly Waterfront and Bridge (New)

Mt. Boucherie Complex

Westlake Roundabout (New)

The Wine Trail Roundabouts (New)

Parks Department Office and Compound on Elliott Road

Fire Hall 31

The annual Skate with Santa event will also see some changes, becoming five holiday skate events with a maximum of 40 patrons per session. Participants can register on the city’s website.

The events will be held on Dec. 6, 13, 20, 27 and Jan 3, 2021.

