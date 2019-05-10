Within Sight looks to spread positivity through metal music

The U.S. band will perform in Kelowna May 24

Washington’s Within Sight is looking to share a different message with their metal music to Kelowna fans.

Frontman, Grant Evans promises that his fans will never hear any profanity in their lyrics and will only feel uplifted after hearing one of their thrashing songs.

“I wanted to create my own sound around that (positive) lyric content and that style with the help of my band,” said Evans.

“When I listen to really good music it makes me feel something, if I can impact someone’s life and make them feel something when they listen to our music then I have done my job.”

Evans said that it is difficult to explain to friends, family and fans that they are not a typical metal band with dark lyrics and breaking that stigma has been a barrier regularly placed in front of the up-and-comers.

“Now that we are getting some press for tours we now have the opportunity to preach that we are a positive entity. It’s difficult when we are a metal band,” he said.

Formed in 2014 the band has now set its sights on conquering the hearts of Canadian fans as they set out on their short B.C. tour.

The band will be at Milkcrate Records May 24 with Suite Clarity and Darkenside. Tickets are available at the door.

