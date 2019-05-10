photo-contributed

Within Sight looks to spread positivity through metal music

The U.S. band will perform in Kelowna May 24

Washington’s Within Sight is looking to share a different message with their metal music to Kelowna fans.

Frontman, Grant Evans promises that his fans will never hear any profanity in their lyrics and will only feel uplifted after hearing one of their thrashing songs.

“I wanted to create my own sound around that (positive) lyric content and that style with the help of my band,” said Evans.

“When I listen to really good music it makes me feel something, if I can impact someone’s life and make them feel something when they listen to our music then I have done my job.”

Evans said that it is difficult to explain to friends, family and fans that they are not a typical metal band with dark lyrics and breaking that stigma has been a barrier regularly placed in front of the up-and-comers.

READ MORE: Musician showcase brings ladies to the front

READ MORE: The musician shares her mystic sound with crowds while touring her second album

“Now that we are getting some press for tours we now have the opportunity to preach that we are a positive entity. It’s difficult when we are a metal band,” he said.

Formed in 2014 the band has now set its sights on conquering the hearts of Canadian fans as they set out on their short B.C. tour.

The band will be at Milkcrate Records May 24 with Suite Clarity and Darkenside. Tickets are available at the door.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna designer takes on Canadian fashion
Next story
Big brother, big winner: Kelowna local wins reality T.V. show

Just Posted

Motorized scooter accident sends elderly West Kelowna woman to hospital

The accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon

Big brother, big winner: Kelowna local wins reality T.V. show

Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

Within Sight looks to spread positivity through metal music

The U.S. band will perform in Kelowna May 24

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny and warm

Warm weather continues this weekend throughout the Okanagan

Former Kids in the Hall actor to entertain Lake Country

Tickets for the Kids in the Hall star’s Creekside Theatre performance go on sale May 10

Okanagan Music Rundown: From Majestic Downfall to the Apollo Suns your week will be filled with great live music

Pencil these great shows into your calendar this week

Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Pitt Meadows broke a 140-year-old temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Humboldt Broncos players who loved the Okanagan to be honoured Wednesday

Jaxon Joseph and Logan Hunter will have bursaries in their names awarded Wednesday

No mystery to Salmon Arm lake but busy underlife

What’s been called the ‘Little Lake’ plays important role for the city

Salmon Arm church shooting victim speaks of gratitude and love

Parishioner whose leg was shot expresses his apprecation for community

B.C. child care worker arrested in connection to sexual assault with a knife

23-year-old worked for Victoria area charity

‘It was brutal’: Vernon woman shocked after truck driver runs over duck

Woman expresses her shock after watching a duck be run over by a truck in downtown Vernon

Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976

The labour market has seen strong numbers since mid-2016

Most Read