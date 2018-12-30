Your ultimate Kelowna New Year’s Eve party list

You can do almost anything this New Year’s Eve

Looking to ring in the new year in style or just with some good music and full drinks? We have you covered with the best way to spend your New Years Eve in Kelowna.

Unique events

1. A Midwinter Night’s Reverie

Wear your best costume and join the party at Munnin’s Post

2. NYE with LINUS at the Packing House Pub

3. New Year’s Eve Dance

A night of dancing and fun at the German Canadian Harmony Club

5. Army & Navy Air Forces Veterans Unit Kelowna #376

Ring in the new year with a buffet meal featuring a roast pig from Illichmann’s, entertainment by The Bob King Band and party favours at midnight

6. Feliz Año Nuevo, Central’s Spanish New Years Celebration!

Central promises to transport you to Spain to ring in the New Year. There is a formal dress code, so you can celebrate in style.

7. New Year’s Dance with Live Band REX

At the Mission Hall enjoy a live band, midnight pizza and champagne.

8. Yoga

Find your zen at Modo Yoga Kelowna

Fun for the whole family

1. Stuart Park Ice Rink

Valley First New York New Years

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. enjoy a free night of live music entertainment, public skate and a snow zone full of kids activities. There will be free hot chocolate to keep you warm!

Dance the Night away at a club or bar

1. Fernando’s Pub

Enjoy “No Cover New Years Eve” at Fernando’s Pub

2. Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

New Years Eve with The Devon Coyote Trio and DJ Invizible

3. OK Corral Cabaret

NYE Countdown to 2019

4. Sapphire

New Years Eve 2019 at Sapphire Nightclub

5. The Canadian Brewhouse & Grill

Happy Brew Year Party!

6. Tonics Pub & Grill

Book a table for Tonic’s New Year’s Eve Tremendous Trivia

7. The Blue Gator

NYE with Jimmy Legs

8. The Munkey’s Fist Grill and Bar

YOU MAKE ME WANNA: The NYE Jam

9. Level Nightclub

10. The Train Station Pub

Celebrate with a night of trivia!

11. CRAFT Beer Market

NYE Dinner & Dance

12. Caché Lounge Kelowna

______

Note that many of these events require tickets please check ahead before turning up unannounced.

How will you be ringing in the new year? Let us know in the comments!