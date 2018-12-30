Pixabay photo

Your ultimate Kelowna New Year’s Eve party list

You can do almost anything this New Year’s Eve

Looking to ring in the new year in style or just with some good music and full drinks? We have you covered with the best way to spend your New Years Eve in Kelowna.

Unique events

1. A Midwinter Night’s Reverie

Wear your best costume and join the party at Munnin’s Post

2. NYE with LINUS at the Packing House Pub

3. New Year’s Eve Dance

A night of dancing and fun at the German Canadian Harmony Club

5. Army & Navy Air Forces Veterans Unit Kelowna #376

Ring in the new year with a buffet meal featuring a roast pig from Illichmann’s, entertainment by The Bob King Band and party favours at midnight

6. Feliz Año Nuevo, Central’s Spanish New Years Celebration!

Central promises to transport you to Spain to ring in the New Year. There is a formal dress code, so you can celebrate in style.

7. New Year’s Dance with Live Band REX

At the Mission Hall enjoy a live band, midnight pizza and champagne.

8. Yoga

Find your zen at Modo Yoga Kelowna

Fun for the whole family

1. Stuart Park Ice Rink

Valley First New York New Years

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. enjoy a free night of live music entertainment, public skate and a snow zone full of kids activities. There will be free hot chocolate to keep you warm!

Dance the Night away at a club or bar

1. Fernando’s Pub

Enjoy “No Cover New Years Eve” at Fernando’s Pub

2. Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

New Years Eve with The Devon Coyote Trio and DJ Invizible

3. OK Corral Cabaret

NYE Countdown to 2019

4. Sapphire

New Years Eve 2019 at Sapphire Nightclub

5. The Canadian Brewhouse & Grill

Happy Brew Year Party!

6. Tonics Pub & Grill

Book a table for Tonic’s New Year’s Eve Tremendous Trivia

7. The Blue Gator

NYE with Jimmy Legs

8. The Munkey’s Fist Grill and Bar

YOU MAKE ME WANNA: The NYE Jam

9. Level Nightclub

10. The Train Station Pub

Celebrate with a night of trivia!

11. CRAFT Beer Market

NYE Dinner & Dance

12. Caché Lounge Kelowna

______

Note that many of these events require tickets please check ahead before turning up unannounced.

How will you be ringing in the new year? Let us know in the comments!

Previous story
Keremeos resident shares her journey to sobriety to help others

Just Posted

Your ultimate Kelowna New Year’s Eve party list

You can do almost anything this New Year’s Eve

VIDEO: Black Press Media journalists read hate mail

We share the best of the worst tirades in 2018

Year in review No. 4: Okanagan entrepreneurs enter the pot shop race

Lake Country may be the first municipality to open a store in the Central Okanagan

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

More snow ahead for Kelowna

The sun will linger until Tuesday before disappearing behind the clouds for the week

Find me my furever home: Cali and Lily Pad

Meet Cali and Lily Pad, available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Storm warning in effect for Highway 1

30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall before this evening

The life and death of a BASE jumper

B.C. man writes five-page letter asking to be ‘put back into the air’ should he die

Big first period sends Canada to Spengler Cup final

Team Canada heads to finals early Monday morning

B.C. VIEWS: For 2019, wishful thinking replaces evidence

‘CleanBC’ recycled strategies and gestures don’t help environment

Final BC Hydro customers affected by windstorm should have power Jan. 1

Crews have restored power to more than 700,000 customers since the windstorm hit on Dec. 20

Longtime B.C. legislative reporter turned coroner Barb McLintock dies at 68

McLintock was the spokesperson for the province’s coroners service for 14 years

Mint to make special toonies to mark D-Day anniversary

Coins will commemorate 75th anniversary of 150,000 Allied troops storming the beaches at Normandy

‘Knee-jerk reaction:’ Lawyers worry about proposed changes following Colton Boushie case

Changes stem from the aquittal of Gerald Stanley in the death of 22-year-old Cree man in 2016

Most Read