Your ultimate Kelowna New Year’s Eve party list

Looking to ring in the new year in style or just with some good music and full drinks? We have you covered with the best way to spend your New Years Eve in Kelowna.
Unique events
1. A Midwinter Night’s Reverie
Wear your best costume and join the party at Munnin’s Post
2. NYE with LINUS at the Packing House Pub
3. New Year’s Eve Dance
A night of dancing and fun at the German Canadian Harmony Club
5. Army & Navy Air Forces Veterans Unit Kelowna #376
Ring in the new year with a buffet meal featuring a roast pig from Illichmann’s, entertainment by The Bob King Band and party favours at midnight
6. Feliz Año Nuevo, Central’s Spanish New Years Celebration!
Central promises to transport you to Spain to ring in the New Year. There is a formal dress code, so you can celebrate in style.
7. New Year’s Dance with Live Band REX
At the Mission Hall enjoy a live band, midnight pizza and champagne.
8. Yoga
Find your zen at Modo Yoga Kelowna
Fun for the whole family
1. Stuart Park Ice Rink
Valley First New York New Years
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. enjoy a free night of live music entertainment, public skate and a snow zone full of kids activities. There will be free hot chocolate to keep you warm!
Dance the Night away at a club or bar
1. Fernando’s Pub
Enjoy “No Cover New Years Eve” at Fernando’s Pub
2. Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
New Years Eve with The Devon Coyote Trio and DJ Invizible
3. OK Corral Cabaret
4. Sapphire
New Years Eve 2019 at Sapphire Nightclub
5. The Canadian Brewhouse & Grill
6. Tonics Pub & Grill
Book a table for Tonic’s New Year’s Eve Tremendous Trivia
7. The Blue Gator
8. The Munkey’s Fist Grill and Bar
YOU MAKE ME WANNA: The NYE Jam
10. The Train Station Pub
Celebrate with a night of trivia!
11. CRAFT Beer Market
Note that many of these events require tickets please check ahead before turning up unannounced.
