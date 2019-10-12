Election 2019: Silverado Socrates — independent candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Silverado Socrates is running as an independent candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country

Unsure who to vote for? Want to know more about your local candidates? Black Press Media has you covered with profiles from 11 of the 12 candidates for Kelowna-Lake Country and Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. Over the next week, we will publish two videos a day. The videos will be published in alphabetic order based on candidates’ last names.

The People’s Party of Canada candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola did not respond to an interview request.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Election 2019: Justin Kulik — NDP candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Just Posted

Kelowna friend group recreates iconic TV show ‘Friends’ intro at the Sails

A friend’s departure prompted them to create something that really says, “I’ll be there for you”

More than 850,000 people visited the Okanagan in 2018: RDCO

Highlights from the Regional District of Central Okanagan committee meeting

Join the Gospel Mission for Thanksgiving

The Kelowna Gospel Mission will serve Thanksgiving dinner on Monday

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

Election 2019: Silverado Socrates — independent candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Silverado Socrates is running as an independent candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country

Victoria terminal sees sailing waits for BC Ferries headed into Thanksgiving long weekend

Ferries bound for Vancouver seem to be busiest Friday afternoon

Police seek help finding dangerous parolee on Canada-wide warrant

Brendan Thomas Roshinsky failed to meet the conditions of his parole in Prince George

Cannabis grow-op has water cut by Vernon bylaw

A notice appeared in the door of an Okanagan Landing Road business on Monday

VIDEO: B.C. police officer nearly struck by speeding car

Footage shows a car in Delta weaving in and out of highway traffic and passing in a right turn lane

Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

‘Aggressive’ owl attacks runner on Whistler trail, prompts warning from officials

Outdoor enthusiasts in the area are being told to use caution and report aggressive wildlife to BC COS

Kootnekoff: Understanding BC Teachers’ Federation vs the Province of B.C. (Part 1)

In part 1 of a 3 part series, Kelowna lawyer details the legal battles from 2002 to 2014

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding has voted Conservative in the past

Federal election will be held on Oct. 21

Most Read