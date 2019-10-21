(Elections Canada photo)

Kelowna-Lake Country polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in B.C. until 7 p.m. local time. You can find your polling station by entering your postal code at the Elections Canada website.

Who is running in Kelowna-Lake Country?

Seven candidates are vying to be the MP for Kelowna-Lake Country. The two frontrunners throughout the campaign have been Liberal Stephen Fuhr and Conservative Tracy Gray and the two are the only candidates projected to have over 30 per cent of the popular vote in the riding. Also running is Justin Kulik of the NDP, the Green Party’s Travis Ashley, the People’s Party of Canada candidate John Barr and two independent candidates in Daniel Joseph and Silverado Socrates.

Video profiles of each candidate can be viewed here.

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

For all of our stories on the 2019 federal election, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

