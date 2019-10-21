All six federal leaders. (Black Press file photo)

All but one federal leader re-elected in their ridings, early results show

Maxime Bernier only leader to lose his seat

The majority of federal party leaders have been reelected in their ridings, according to preliminary poll results.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has been reelected to Papineau, Que., a riding he has controlled since 2008. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was reelected to Regina – Qu’Appelle, Sask., a seat he’s held since 2004.

Elizabeth May is the latest leader to keep her seat, as the head of the Green was reelected in Saanich-Gulf Islands, a riding she has held since 2011.

Maxime Bernier, of the People’s Party of Canada, was the only federal leader to lose his seat. He had first been elected to Beauce, Que., since 2006.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s riding won his riding of Burnaby-South, his first win since he won the byelection in 2019.

