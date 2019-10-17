NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is returning to Penticton on Oct. 19 to host a rally at the Penticton Lakeside Resort with local candidate Richard Cannings. Cannings is currently favoured to win the South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding according to 338Canada. (Contributed)

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh returns to Penticton Oct. 19

He is hosting a rally to boost local NDP candidate Richard Cannings’ campaign efforts

For the second time this election season, Jagmeet Singh will be visiting Penticton.

The leader of the New Democrat Party is scheduled to host a rally billed “Jagmeet Rocks Penticton” at the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Oct. 19 from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. and, according to organizers, hundreds are expected to attend. The rally will take place in the hotel’s Salon A, but may expand into other rooms depending on the number of attendees.

Singh was last in the riding in August, when he attended a Penticton Vees game, cycled the KVR trail, and held a rally at Linden Gardens. Since then, and following his national debate performances, South Okanagan – West Kootenay NDP candidate Richard Canning’s campaign team said they’ve seen local momentum “surge.”

READ MORE: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says affordable housing high priority during stop in Penticton

“We keep hearing, ABC” said Tina Lee from the Cannings campaign team in a release. “Anything but Conservative. From GreenPAC to Fair Vote, progressive groups have endorsed Richard. He is the only one that can defeat the Conservatives in this riding. Nobody wants to go back to the Harper era of cuts to our services and climate change inaction. They know that means voting for Richard – they trust him.”

According to 338Canada, as of Oct. 16 it is currently a “toss up” in the riding between the NDP and the Conservative Party, with the former favoured with 70 per cent chance of winning. The poll analysis and electoral projections website has Cannings sitting at 33.3 per cent of the popular vote and Helena Konanz, the Conservative candidate, close behind at 30.1 per cent.

Joan Phillips, the Central Okanagan – Similkameen Nicola NDP candidate, Justin Kulik, the Kelowna – Lake Country NDP candidate and Harwinder Sandhu, the North Okanagan – Shuswap NDP candidate will all be attending the rally as well.

“We are offering voters a chance to vote for something, for action on climate change, for expanding services including national pharmacare, childcare, and senior’s care to make life more affordable for those struggling. As Jagmeet pointed out, there is a choice other than denial and delay. I have a record of cooperation in government and I’m asking voters to keep a progressive MP in Ottawa to be part of Jagmeet’s team” said Cannings in a release.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lawyers for ‘Snowden refugees’ demand Trudeau grant asylum before election
Next story
Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

Just Posted

Special Olympics fundraiser coming to UBC Okanagan

The motionball Marathon event looks to raise $10,000 this weekend

Kelowna Liberal, Conservative candidates at odds on economic issues

The mortgage stress test and deficit spending were hot topics at an early morning forum

SunRype Okanagan Marathon returns to Kelowna streets

The Okanagan Marathon takes over downtown this weekend

What do miso soup, butter chicken and dynamite rolls have in common?

According to SkipTheDishes, those are the top three items ordered in Kelowna so far this year.

Six bears destroyed in three days in West Kelowna

A West Kelowna business has been charged for leaving garbage around Lake Okanagan Resort

VIDEO: Fire destroys Shuswap home, residents unharmed

Blaze took three hours for Chase firefighters to extinguish

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

Okanagan College nursing students to make history in Thailand

Students to take on Vernon-born practicum overseas

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

LETTERS: Wolf kills, wilderness protection and caribou recovery

Readers respond to Tom Fletcher’s column on B.C. program

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh returns to Penticton Oct. 19

He is hosting a rally to boost local NDP candidate Richard Cannings’ campaign efforts

Most Read