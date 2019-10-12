(Elections Canada photo)

No holiday for campaigning leaders on Thanksgiving weekend, but pace slows

There is a little over a week to go before election day, and advanced polls are now open

Federal party leaders are taking the Saturday of the holiday weekend a little easier after a frenetic Friday that followed the final debate of the election campaign, focusing events in areas of the country that could hold the key to their electoral success.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is making a morning announcement in Burnaby, possibly the most heavily campaigned-on place in the country since the election call in September.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is scheduled to be in Mississauga, on Toronto’s western edge, where he too is hoping to rally party faithful around the seat-rich Greater Toronto Area.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is firing up volunteers and doing some “mainstreeting” in swing ridings in and around Toronto.

READ MORE: Liberal leader Justin Trudeau outlines education promises at SFU Surrey

ALSO READ: Scheer rallies Conservative supporters in Langley

The New Democrats are fighting hard in seats that could go their way if votes split among several candidates, hoping to capitalize on the positive attention Singh’s had since his debate appearances.

But it was Elizabeth May of the Greens who kicked off the day of campaigning in the Maritimes by promising to reverse changes to disability pensions, which have been controversial among veterans, as part of a broader review of how the government takes care of former soldiers.

She made the announcement just outside Charlottetown, home to the headquarters for Veterans Affairs Canada, and was scheduled to stop in at a campaign-office opening in Cape Breton before an evening rally in Halifax.

There is a little over a week to go before election day, and advanced polls are open for electors that want to lock in their ballot ahead of the Oct. 21 vote.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Election 2019: Justin Kulik — NDP candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country
Next story
Election 2019: Silverado Socrates — independent candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Just Posted

Rockets storm back for comeback win in Seattle

Kelowna won 8-3 over the Thunderbirds, return to home ice Saturday for battle against Blazers

Kelowna friend group recreates iconic TV show ‘Friends’ intro at the Sails

A friend’s departure prompted them to create something that really says, “I’ll be there for you”

Okanagan Spirits featured in new book about gin

Vernon-based distillers partner up with bookstore for giveaway to celebrate

More than 850,000 people visited the Okanagan in 2018: RDCO

Highlights from the Regional District of Central Okanagan committee meeting

Join the Gospel Mission for Thanksgiving

The Kelowna Gospel Mission will serve Thanksgiving dinner on Monday

Election 2019: Silverado Socrates — independent candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Silverado Socrates is running as an independent candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country

‘Guess what honey, I’m that butthead’: B.C. couple wins $500K in Lotto 6/49

Langley’s Mark and Rosslynn Denton spend the weekend pondering how to use this week’s 6/49 windfall

Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

Avoid salmonella this Thanksgiving with tips from the BC Centre for Disease Control

Cook poultry to an internal temperature of 74 C

Jordie Lunn, world-renowned B.C. mountain biker, dies in Mexico

The 36-year-old from Parksville had been trailriding in Cabo San Lucas with friends

Trudeau talks two-year grace period on student loans while visiting B.C.

Trudeau spoke about the Liberals’ plan to ‘make education more affordable for students’

Victoria terminal sees sailing waits for BC Ferries headed into Thanksgiving long weekend

Ferries bound for Vancouver seem to be busiest Friday afternoon

Cannabis grow-op has water cut by Vernon bylaw

A notice appeared in the door of an Okanagan Landing Road business on Monday

VIDEO: B.C. police officer nearly struck by speeding car

Footage shows a car in Delta weaving in and out of highway traffic and passing in a right turn lane

Most Read