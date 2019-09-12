Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises added incentives to the First-Time Home Buyers Incentive program, which provides Canadians up to 10 per cent off the purchase of their first home. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers

Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto promised an increase in qualifying home prices to offset higher prices

The stage was set as the Liberal leader walked through a construction site in Saanich Thursday morning. From the seven Liberal candidates standing, smiling in the background to the three children with their parents playing beside the podium, the photo-ops were there and so was Justin Trudeau.

Opting to skip the first leaders’ debate on Day 2 of the election campaign, Trudeau was in Greater Victoria to announce added encouragement for the First-Time Home Buyers Incentive program, which provides Canadians up to 10 per cent off the purchase of their first home. If re-elected, the Liberal party promised to see the program expanded to give more help to people living in Greater Victoria or the greater Vancouver and Toronto areas, where the value of a qualifying home will be increased from $500,000 to nearly $800,000. In all three of those areas housing prices are up to 60 per cent higher than the national average.

READ ALSO: Minister says program promises help to first-time Victoria home buyers

In addition to the expanded incentives, is a one per cent annual tax for residential property owners who are not Canadian and do not live in Canada, on top of local taxes already in place. Canadians living abroad or permanent residents in Canada will not be affected.

Questioned as to why he didn’t tackle this issue in the budget, instead waiting for election time, Trudeau pointed to the National Housing Strategy launched in 2017 and added “there needs to be extra help” in certain areas where housing prices are significantly higher than the national average.

When asked why he was skipping the first debate of the federal election, taking place Thursday night in Toronto, Trudeau dodged the question by saying he was very happy to be in Victoria and was looking forward to being in Edmonton later in the day.

“I look forward to the opportunity to debate against my fellow leaders in the three occasions we’ll be doing this campaign,” Trudeau said.

READ ALSO: Liberals look to make home-buying more affordable for millennials: Morneau


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign
Next story
Former B.C. cop who lost his leg in collision running against Elizabeth May

Just Posted

Kelowna Tolko mill shut down for ‘indeterminate’ amount of time

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Pieces of Rockets core returning ahead of final pre-season games

Kelowna gets three key players back before Friday’s matchup in Kamloops

West Kelowna pot shop near elementary school to be reviewed further: school trustees

The shop would be located across the street from George Pringle Elementary School

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

54 charities across Southern Interior to benefit from United Way donation

The funding comes from the organization’s community fund

VIDEO: Pig surprises Vernon family with unusual visit

‘Who’s missing a pig?’: Bella Vista mom asks after peculiar and hilarious incident

Cat ladies not so crazy, U.S. study says

Study finds no link between owning cats and depression

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

‘Wait until tomorrow’: RCMP investigate possible threat to Princeton high school

RCMP investigated a possible threat to children and staff at Princeton Secondary… Continue reading

WorkBC unveils new Youth Resource Centre in North Okanagan

Welcoming place for youth to access supports

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Kelowna, Vernon see steep dip in housing prices in first six months of 2019

B.C. home to priciest, but also most affordable, places to live in Canada

Summerland Steam finish exhibition series with one win, one loss, two ties

Regular season action begins this weekend

Most Read