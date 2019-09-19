VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a statement in regards to photo coming to light of himself from 2001 wearing “brownface” during a scrum on his campaign plane in Halifax, N.S., on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Justin Trudeau insists he’s not the man today who he was years ago, when photos and videos were taken of him in racist costumes.

The Liberal leader acknowledges, however, that he had a “massive blind spot” about how wearing blackface could be so hurtful.

Two photos and a video of a younger Trudeau dressed up, with his face painted black or brown, twice for performances and once in an unclear context, have surfaced in the last 24 hours.

Trudeau says he was aware of two of them, and he’s never spoken about them because he was embarrassed.

He repeated his apology to Canadians for his past behaviour Thursday afternoon, after first issuing one late last night after the first photo was published.

He says he’s spent his political career trying to counter intolerance and racism and hopes that people he’s offended still can see him as an ally in that fight.

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

