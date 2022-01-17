A Revelstoke RCMP officer found to not be at fault in an incident where a snowmobiler without a helmet turned onto Woodenhead Loop, travelling the wrong direction on a one-way street before being involved in a collision. (Black Press - file photo)

B.C.’s police watchdog finds RCMP officer not at fault following snowmobile crash

The incident occurred on Dec. 13 on Woodenhead Loop in Revelstoke

B.C.’s police watchdog has concluded an investigation to determine whether or not a Revelstoke RCMP officer was at fault after a snowmobiler riding without a helmet sustained serious injuries in a collision in Revelstoke on Dec. 13.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has concluded that the RCMP officer was not at fault after reviewing the appropriate evidence.

Before the collision, a police officer saw the snowmobile on Highway 1 eastbound near Victoria Road.

Video evidence from the officer’s police vehicle confirms that the officer turned around to travel in the direction the snowmobile was last seen but did not attempt to stop or pursue, and video shortly thereafter shows the officer coming upon the snowmobile, without its rider, which had collided with a parked semi-truck.

The man riding the snowmobile was discovered by officers a short distance from the scene a few minutes later. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The IIO concluded the investigation and determined that the actions of the officer were appropriate and did not cause the man’s injuries.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

