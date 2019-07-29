Sunny and clear skies expected throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap today. (Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny clear skies expected

Your weather forecast for Monday, July 29th, 2019.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Make sure to grab your sunglasses before you leave the house today!

In Kelowna: You can expect sunny and clear skies throughout the entire day. A high of 31 C this Monday with 77 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with a low of 13 C this evening.

In Vernon: Sunny and clear skies will be sticking around today. Your high will be 31 C with 72 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with a low of 13 C this evening.

In Penticton: It will be a sunny Monday. Your high is 30 C with 59 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with a low of 15 C this evening.

In Salmon Arm: Sunny and clear skies this Monday. A high of 30 C with 87 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear evening becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of 14 C.

READMORE: UPDATE: Less aggressive behavior from blaze in Similkameen Sunday but afternoon winds could change that

Environment Canada is calling for a partly cloudy Tuesday with sunshine returning Wednesday following through for the entire week.

Tag your local newspaper, or use #yourkelowna, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm or #yourvernon to be featured in our daily weather report.

READMORE: Reported North Okanagan wildfire hard to find

