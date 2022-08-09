A beautiful day for cricket in Kelowna on Aug. 6. (Contributed by Matt Bramall)

Revelstoke Cricket Club plays closely-contested match against old rivals Kelowna

RCC played their first competitive match last weekend (Aug. 6) in Kelowna

Revelstoke Cricket Club (RCC) played their first competitive match in over 80-years last weekend in Kelowna, and had a good outing against an experienced side.

According to Matt Bramall, member of RCC, the team showed promise in their first outing.

“Revelstoke Cricket club came a close second best in their two matches against Kelowna Social Cricket Club (KSCC) on Saturday,” wrote Bramall in his recap of the match.

According to Bramall, Revelstoke kicked off the day batting first in the first match, and put up 94 runs for 7 wickets from 20 overs. Kelowna followed up by chasing down that total in the 15th over, winning by 6 wickets.

Bramall said KSCC’s team has depth and experience, consisting of some former Australian state and South African franchise players.

The second match was more of an informal game, however Manpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh impressed, scoring 53 and 15 respectively.

Next on their calendar, RCC will head to Kamloops to take on their cricket club on Aug. 21.

The club is always recruiting according to Bramall, and he said part of the popularity of cricket in Revelstoke stems from the diverse backgrounds of the players.

To get involved, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/753832915779401.

